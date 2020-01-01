Windows Version Numbers

Did you like my page, one of my freeware applications or online tools?
|Name / Description
|Version
|Build Number
|Public Release
|RTM Release
|Windows 95
|4.00
|950
|1995-08-24
|Windows 95 OEM Service Release 1
|4.00
|950 A
|1996-02-14
|Windows 95 OEM Service Release 2
|4.00
|950 B
|1996-08-24
|Windows 95 OEM Service Release 2.1
|4.00
|950 B
|1997-08-27
|Windows 95 OEM Service Release 2.5
|4.00
|950 C
|1997-11-26
|Windows 98
|4.10
|1998
|1998-05-15
|Windows 98 Second Edition (SE)
|4.10
|2222
|1999-05-05
|Windows Me
|4.90
|3000
|2000-09-14
|2000-06-19
|Windows NT 3.1
|3.10
|511
|1993-07-27
|Windows NT 3.1, Service Pack 3
|3.10
|528
|1994-11
|Windows NT 3.5
|3.50
|807
|1994-09-21
|Windows NT 3.51
|3.51
|1057
|1995-05-30
|Windows NT 4.0
|4.0
|1381
|1996-08-24
|1996-07-31
|Windows 2000
|5.0
|2195
|2000-02-17
|1999-12-15
|Windows XP
|5.1
|2600
|2001-10-25
|2001-08-24
|Windows XP, Service Pack 1
|5.1
|2600.1105-1106
|2002-09-09
|Windows XP, Service Pack 2
|5.1
|2600.2180
|2004-08-25
|Windows XP, Service Pack 3
|5.1
|2600
|2008-04-21
|Windows Server 2003
|5.2
|3790
|2003-04-24
|Windows Server 2003, Service Pack 1
|5.2
|3790.1180
|2005-03-30
|Windows Server 2003, Service Pack 2
|5.2
|3790
|2007-03-13
|Windows Server 2003 R2
|5.2
|3790
|2005-12-06
|2005-12-06
|Windows Home Server
|5.2
|4500
|2007-11-04
|2007-07-16
|Windows Vista
|6.0
|6000
|2007-01-30
|2006-11-08
|Windows Vista, Service Pack 1
|6.0
|6001
|2008-02-04
|Windows Vista, Service Pack 2
|6.0
|6002
|2009-05-26
|2009-04-28
|Windows Server 2008
|6.0
|6001
|2008-02-27
|2008-02-04
|Windows Server 2008, Service Pack 2
|6.0
|6002
|2009-05-26
|Windows Server 2008, Service Pack 2, Rollup KB4489887
|6.0
|6003
|2019-03-19
|Windows 7
|6.1
|7600
|2009-10-22
|2009-07-22
|Windows 7, Service Pack 1
|6.1
|7601
|2011-02-22
|Windows Server 2008 R2
|6.1
|7600
|2009-10-22
|2009-07-22
|Windows Server 2008 R2, Service Pack 1
|6.1
|7601
|2011-02-22
|2011-02-09
|Windows Home Server 2011
|6.1
|8400
|2011-04-06
|2011-04-06
|Windows Server 2012
|6.2
|9200
|2012-09-04
|2012-08-01
|Windows 8
|6.2
|9200
|2012-10-26
|2012-08-01
|Windows 8.1
|6.3
|9600
|2013-08-27
|2013-10-17
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|6.3
|9600
|2013-10-18
|2013-08-27
|Windows 10, Version 1507
|10.0
|10240
|2015-07-29
|2015-07-15
|Windows 10, Version 1511
|10.0
|10586
|2015-11-10
|Windows 10, Version 1607
|10.0
|14393
|2016-08-02
|Windows 10, Version 1703
|10.0
|15063
|2017-04-05
|Windows 10, Version 1709
|10.0
|16299
|2017-10-17
|Windows 10, Version 1803
|10.0
|17134
|2018-04-30
|Windows 10, Version 1809
|10.0
|17763
|2018-11-13
|Windows 10, Version 1903
|10.0
|18362
|2019-05-21
|Windows 10, Version 1909
|10.0
|18363
|2019-11-12
|Windows 10, Version 2004
|10.0
|19041
|2020-05-27
|Windows Server 2016, Version 1607
|10.0
|14393
|2016-08-02
|Windows Server 2016, Version 1709
|10.0
|16299
|2017-10-17
|Windows Server 2019, Version 1809
|10.0
|17763
|2018-10-02
