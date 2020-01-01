 

Windows Version Numbers

Name / DescriptionVersionBuild NumberPublic ReleaseRTM Release
Windows 954.009501995-08-24
Windows 95 OEM Service Release 14.00950 A1996-02-14
Windows 95 OEM Service Release 24.00950 B1996-08-24
Windows 95 OEM Service Release 2.14.00950 B1997-08-27
Windows 95 OEM Service Release 2.54.00950 C1997-11-26
Windows 984.1019981998-05-15
Windows 98 Second Edition (SE)4.1022221999-05-05
Windows Me4.9030002000-09-142000-06-19
Windows NT 3.13.105111993-07-27
Windows NT 3.1, Service Pack 33.105281994-11
Windows NT 3.53.508071994-09-21
Windows NT 3.513.5110571995-05-30
Windows NT 4.04.013811996-08-241996-07-31
Windows 20005.021952000-02-171999-12-15
Windows XP5.126002001-10-252001-08-24
Windows XP, Service Pack 15.12600.1105-11062002-09-09
Windows XP, Service Pack 25.12600.21802004-08-25
Windows XP, Service Pack 35.126002008-04-21
Windows Server 20035.237902003-04-24
Windows Server 2003, Service Pack 15.23790.11802005-03-30
Windows Server 2003, Service Pack 25.237902007-03-13
Windows Server 2003 R25.237902005-12-062005-12-06
Windows Home Server5.245002007-11-042007-07-16
Windows Vista6.060002007-01-302006-11-08
Windows Vista, Service Pack 16.060012008-02-04
Windows Vista, Service Pack 26.060022009-05-262009-04-28
Windows Server 20086.060012008-02-272008-02-04
Windows Server 2008, Service Pack 26.060022009-05-26
Windows Server 2008, Service Pack 2, Rollup KB44898876.060032019-03-19
Windows 76.176002009-10-222009-07-22
Windows 7, Service Pack 16.176012011-02-22
Windows Server 2008 R26.176002009-10-222009-07-22
Windows Server 2008 R2, Service Pack 16.176012011-02-222011-02-09
Windows Home Server 20116.184002011-04-062011-04-06
Windows Server 20126.292002012-09-042012-08-01
Windows 86.292002012-10-262012-08-01
Windows 8.16.396002013-08-272013-10-17
Windows Server 2012 R26.396002013-10-182013-08-27
Windows 10, Version 150710.0102402015-07-292015-07-15
Windows 10, Version 151110.0105862015-11-10
Windows 10, Version 160710.0143932016-08-02
Windows 10, Version 170310.0150632017-04-05
Windows 10, Version 170910.0162992017-10-17
Windows 10, Version 180310.0171342018-04-30
Windows 10, Version 180910.0177632018-11-13
Windows 10, Version 190310.0183622019-05-21
Windows 10, Version 190910.0183632019-11-12
Windows 10, Version 200410.0190412020-05-27
Windows Server 2016, Version 160710.0143932016-08-02
Windows Server 2016, Version 170910.0162992017-10-17
Windows Server 2019, Version 180910.0177632018-10-02

